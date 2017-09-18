Local Superintendent Breaks Down Ohio School's Report Card

The Ohio School Report Cards are out and in Belmont County, the seven school districts all got a "D" in the Achievement category.

One superintendent spoke to 7News, saying that there's more to a school than a letter grade from the state. Bridgeport's Superintendent explained the language. For instance, "Indicators Met" means that in a class of 20 students, 16 of them or 80%would have to be proficient and that's not easy to achieve, "We accept that that's what the mark is and we strive to have all of our kids be proficient. You know the reality of the situation is, you know, all kids come from different backgrounds, and just because a student doesn't reach 80 percent, it doesn't mean our teachers and our staff aren't doing an awesome job," Said Bridgeport Superintendent, Zac Shutler.

Bridgeport did get an "A" in K-through-3 Literacy, which is what many educators call the gateway to education, "And if that need's not met by elementary, if you're not reading fluently and comprehending at the elementary level, the chance of closing that gap as the child gets older is extremely difficult and that's where a child becomes disenfranchised with school and really, you see them spiral," Shutler added.

In "Indicators Met," Bridgeport got an "F", but Superintendent Shutler said every school is different and every child is different and some things aren't able to be graded, "But sometimes it's making a connection with a child. And being there for them and being consistent in their lives. And you might not get that child to the "proficient" level, but you're making a difference in their lives. And that's harder to quantify and that's why we don't quantify it, but we know that's more important."

He said a school with an "A" doesn't mean teachers are doing better than a school with a "D" or an "F". He said there are diverse learners, and teachers here reach out to every one, "Can we keep doing better? Yeah. We're always striving to get better. But a letter grade does not paint an accurate picture all the time of the work that teachers and educators are doing."

The state report card also looks at the school's graduation rate, the students' progress and how well students are prepared for success either in college or work.