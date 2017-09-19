Early Morning Fire Evacuates Gables Care Center In Harrison County

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

Sheriffs confirm the fire is out and all clear at the Gables Care Center in Harrison County.

There are no injuries and residents have been allowed back inside the building.

No word on how the fire broke out, we'll keep you updated.

ORIGINAL 4:15 a.m.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Department confirm the Gables Care Center in Hopedale was has been evacuated after an early morning fire broke out.

Sheriffs say that call came in at 3:26 a.m. as of 4:15 a.m. crews were still on scene battling the flames.

Residents at the Gables have been evacuated, but not moved to another facility yet.

No word on how the fire started, or if there are any injuries. We'll keep you updated.