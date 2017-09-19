Bethlehem Fire Department Looking To Rebuild, Remodel Station

Bethlehem Fire Department Chief Jacob Howard said his department is looking to make some major updates to their building.

The Bethlehem Fire Department was built in the 1960s and needs many upgrades, Chief Howard said one of the most pressing upgrades is more room to get fire trucks in and out of the building.

The department is estimating rebuilding and remodeling to cost about $1,000,000 and Chief Howard said it will not require any increased fire fees or tax increases for the residents

The department will have to do some core samples to see if they can rebuild at the current location. If they can't, they have several other properties they're looking at.

The department was able to save over the years for the project, and will be able to fund it with help from the village alongside their money saved up. The Chief said it will only benefit residents with a new facility that can house all new equipment.

"It would serve the community well, with trucks and stuff being bigger and having to have different capabilities, getting in and out is an issue, so we're restricted in that aspect because of the vehicles, the size of vehicles we can get to do the job we need to do," Chief Howard said.

Chief Howard said the department is in contract with an architect for phase 1, which is the design phase.

The progress will be voted on by the Bethlehem Fire Department Board of Directors, which is made up of stockholders from village residents.

If everything goes according to plan, ground will break in the spring.