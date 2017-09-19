Centre Market Oktoberfest Official Rules

Centre Market Oktoberfest Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Centre Market Oktoberfest Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Centre Market, 2200 Market St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant...