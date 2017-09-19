The WTRF & Centre Market Oktoberfest Sweepstakes will run Wednesday, October 20 - Friday, October 29th at noon. Winner will be chosen Friday, October 29th at 1:00pm & will receive a 50 Inch Flat Screen Smart TV! Please see Official Rules for Details.
Centre Market Oktoberfest SweepstakesCentre Market Oktoberfest SweepstakesMore>>
Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-09-19 18:39:05 GMT
Centre Market Oktoberfest Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Centre Market Oktoberfest Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Centre Market, 2200 Market St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant...
Centre Market Oktoberfest Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Centre Market Oktoberfest Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Centre Market, 2200 Market St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant...