Congressman McKinley Weighs In On DACA

There's still lots of controversy over President Trump's decision to end DACA.

Now the question is, what's going to happen over the next few months?

Protests have been held nationwide in hopes of saving the 800,000 dreamers who came here as children.

Many politicians are also divided on the topic.

Some are even asking Congress to pass the DREAM Act, saying the Trump administration was reckless in ending the DACA initiative.

President Trump is holding firm in his decision to end DACA though, saying his choice has a lot to do with security.

U.S. Congressman David McKinley said while everyone seems to be divided, he believes it will all work out in the end.

But he also hopes to keep the dreamers here in the U.S.

"I support the concept of giving the people that have come here as children, giving them some way that they don't have to look over theirshoulder. They can be Americans, they can served in the military, they can have jobs here and not worry about it. So, we have ways that we're going to be able to do it. I think we're going to get DACA taken care of," McKinley said.

Congress has six months to craft a new policy.

