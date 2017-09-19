Exercise Class To Help Parkinson's Patients Is Coming To The Ohio Valley

Rock Steady Boxing.

It's the first program in the country dedicated to literally fighting against Parkinson’s, a disease that affects more than a million people in the United States.

"We're trying to help people reclaim their health and be able to do the common everyday tasks: playing with their grandchildren, going for a walk and shopping. This class can really, really offer that opportunity for them," Faulkner said.

Rock Steady Coach Holley Faulkner has a personal connection to the class, as his wife has a neuro-muscular disorder.

He knows first-hand what this class can do for people as they warm-up, go through voice exercises, strength building, and of course boxing.

But the best thing about the class, is that for one hour, the symptoms of the disease are gone.

"Parkinson's often isolates people, but once they have the initiative to get to the class and they stay with it, like anything in life, generally it's an amazing turn around," Faulkner said.

Research shows this intense exercise actually helps decrease and even delay Parkinson’s symptoms.

Faulkner said he can't wait to bring it to Weirton.

"I hope we blow the doors off. I hope we have to put multiple classes in place for this, and hopefully three months, six months, whatever down the road, somebody's going to come up to me or come up to one of the volunteers and say, 'You know what, I was able to go on vacation for the first time in 8 years and really enjoy myself. Thank you," Faulkner said.

The class officially kicks off on October 16th and will be held at the Weirton Millsop Community Center.

From there, classes will run from 12:30 to 1:30 on Mondays and Wednesdays.

If interested, you can contact the center.

Officials are also asking for donations for the class. They're trying to raise two-thousand dollars by October 1st to buy equipment.

If you would like to help out, you can mail or drop off a check or cash to the Millsop Community Center.

Checks can be made out to the community center with rock steady boxing written in the memo line.