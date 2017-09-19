Former State Senator Reacts to Road Bond Referendum

Early voting begins Friday on a road bond referendum that would commit million of dollars to infrastructure repair and expansion in West Virginia.

While many people have expressed support for the bond, one former legislator says there are too many unanswered questions.

Representatives with the Division of Highways have said that if the bond passes, about $170 million would be available to repair Interstate 70 and several of its bridges through Ohio County.

Former State Senator and Democrat Jeff Kessler says he has some concerns about the bill that have not been addressed.

He says comments from Governor Jim Justice have him worried about possible tolls on I-70.

He also says if this referendum is going to create jobs, he would like to see the administration commit to hiring in-state workers.

"We ought to maybe make sure that we have West Virginia contractors that are hired, that West Virginia workers are working because when West Virginia workers work, they pay income tax here. They pay property tax here. They pay other taxes here. The money circulates, and it benefits all West Virginians," said Kessler.

Kessler says he also thinks that while new bridges and highways are important and needed, he hopes it is not to the neglect of secondary roads throughout the state that desperately need attention and maintenance.