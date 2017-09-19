September 30th is 'Brenda Danehart Day'

During the Regular Wheeling City Council meeting Tuesday night, one of WTRF 7News' most dedicated employees received her own proclamation.

On Saturday, September 30, Brenda Danehart will travel to Charleston to be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcaster's Hall of Fame and because of that achievement, that day will be 'Brenda Danehart Day' across Wheeling.



Wheeling City Council made the announcement to honor Danehart for her more than three decades of hard work in bringing the Ohio Valley news they can rely on.

The entire WTRF staff congratulates Brenda on this incredible achievement.



