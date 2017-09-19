United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley Holds Annual Reverse Raffle - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley Holds Annual Reverse Raffle

WHEELING -

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley held its annual September to Remember Reverse Raffle at Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino and Racetrack on Tuesday evening.

Those in attendance were entertained with music by 'Muddle', and enjoyed a great dinner.

Ten lucky businesses and individuals walked away with $1,000 dollars each. A number of baskets were up for raffle as well.

The Reverse Raffle kicks off the yearly campaign for the United Way, which helps many non-profit organizations across the Ohio Valley. 

