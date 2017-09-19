7-Year-Old Marshall County Girl Scout Wins National Award

A seven-year-old Girl Scout from Marshall County was honored in front of her troop on Tuesday evening for receiving a national award.

Emilyn Richards got a badge that is pretty rare - only about 30 girls in the nation get the "Medal of Honor National USA Life Saving Award" each year.

Richards received the award after she heard the smoke alarm going off in the middle of the night at her house. She quickly woke up her family members to alert them and help get them to safety. She said her dog turned on the stove burner in the middle of the night, leading to the smoke.

She said she was thankful to receive the award, and that being a part of the Girl Scouts taught her that in the time of an emergency, to get someone to help handle it.

"One of girl scouts mottos is to be prepared and teaching life skills is a really important part of Girl Scouts so they grow up to be very functional and amazing adults," said Beth Casey, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council.

She said it is clear that Emilyn receiving the award shows that the program is already helping to teach her some important life skills.

The Girl Scouts Black Diamond Council is comprised of 66 counties in four states. The last time a girl from the area was awarded with this medal was two years ago.

To get involved with the Girl Scouts, you can visit their website.