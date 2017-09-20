7News Answers Your Questions After the Equifax Data Breach

There are still many questions over the massive breach that hit the Equifax Credit reporting company just weeks ago.

Both state and federal authorities are promising to impose tougher rules on Equifax and the entire credit monitoring industry as a result of the breach.

In New York State, governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing rules that would require credit reporting agencies to register and comply with state cybersecurity laws. The rules would make credit agencies fall in line with the kinds of rules imposed on banks and insurance companies in New York State.

143 million people are affected, some right here in the Ohio Valley.

Do you know if you've been affected? So how do you know if someone got access to your financial information? What do you do if they did?

