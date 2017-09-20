West Virginia Ranked 39 for Child Well-Being

The numbers are out, and the 2017 Kids Count Data Book shows that West Virginia ranks 39 nationwide in overall child well-being.

That is an improvement from last year's ranking of 43.

Kids Count looks at a number of factors like economic well-being, health, education, and general family and community of children to determine the ranking.

President and CEO of Crittenton Services and Kids Count board member Kathy Szafran says she is excited about the improvement and the momentum in the Mountain State.

"We have made significant improvement. We have a reduction in high school drop out. That's very significant for West Virginia. That's a very positive thing that we have. We have a reduction in teen pregnancy birth rates. That's very positive," said Szafran.

Less than 3% of children in West Virginia are not covered by health insurance, giving the state a top ten national ranking.

However, if the state of healthcare changes in the U.S., so could those numbers.

"Over 40% of our children are engaging in Medicaid, programming that is subsidized healthcare. The impact of that can be devastating because if families can't afford to get their children seen by doctors if they're sick, and if they're running into emergency rooms with critically ill children, that's not a place we want to be. We've worked very hard in West Virginia to improve that," said Szafran.

Szafran says one area that has not seen improvement in ten years is economic development in the state.

She says living in poverty has a significant negative impact on a child's well-being, and that improvements in the unemployment rate and the economy could move a rank of 39 closer to number one.