FEMA Center Closes, Assistance Still Available

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Marshall County closes Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., but those affected by flooding in late July can still apply for assistance.

You just need to call 1-800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

The center at Hundred High School will remain open until further notice as well.

FEMA representatives encourage anyone affected to apply for assistance.

They say applying here will not take money away from hurricane victims.

"They are separate allocations of funds, so any funds they receive here are not going to affect the funds available to people in Texas or in Florida or any other disaster," said FEMA Public Information Officer Thomas Kempton.

Again, FEMA stresses that although the recovery center is closing, assistance is still available.

It is important to contact FEMA if your contact information or address has changed.

They may need to schedule an inspection or get additional information to help process your application.