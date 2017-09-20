Hancock County School Helps Hurricane Victims

It's been a few weeks since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, but victims are still in need of help.

That is why students at Madonna High School are partnering with local businesses and other schools to send much-needed supplies. Thanks to generous donations from the community and the John D Rockefeller Career Center.

Students will be filling an 80-foot semi-truck with supplies such as water, soap, pet food, and more.

Madonna High School's Interact Club has been the brains behind this operation, saying all they wanted to do was help make a difference, "We just thought that everybody needed help and we wanted to get the community involved. It's really sad to see everything that's happening down in Texas," said Weirton Madonna, Junior, Gabriella Staffileno.

"I know myself personally, as well as everyone else in the interact club, could never imagine going through such thing. They lost everything and so we just felt the need to give back," said Weirton Madonna Junior, Lonni Riggs.

Donations can be dropped off Friday and Saturday from 9 to 3 at the Weirton Event Center. Then on Monday, the supplies will be driven south and officials tell us the driver is volunteering his time to do so.

The truck and gas are also free thanks to the Career Center.