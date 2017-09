The grand pumpkin weigh-in will be held tonight in Barnesville to kick-off the 54th annual pumpkin festival.

The weigh-in starts at 6 p.m. and should wrap up by about 9. Last year they had a record-breaking 1,739 lbs King Pumpkin which brought in $5,000.

The official grand opening and ceremonies are set for Thursday at 5. The festival runs through Sunday.

For a list of all the events check out barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com