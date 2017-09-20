Governor Justice Hosts 'Road to Prosperity' Town Hall Events

Governor Jim Justice is in the Ohio Valley right for two town hall meetings talking about the upcoming October vote on a Road Bond measure.

The Governor has already wrapped up one town hall in Ohio County and is starting another in Weirton. While in Wheeling, Governor Justice had one message he wanted to push at the town hall, and that's how this road bond will bring immediate jobs to the Mountain State.

He also addressed the potential for tolling by the Interstate 70 tunnel. He said at no point did anyone mention to him they'd be tolling that road. Justice continued to tell the crowd, a statewide turnaround begins with fixing the roads and local officials agree.

Congresswoman Erikka Storch said you can notice the issues on I-70 just by driving on them, and she's hoping Governor Justice can help with that.

We'll have more on Governor Justice's 'Road to Prosperity' Town Hall meetings.