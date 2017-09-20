Former U.S. Attorney Speaks Out About How The Drug Crisis Is Portrayed By The Media

William Ihlenfeld II says "Heroin(e)", a new documentary on Netflix, shows the drug problem as it is.

It shows people trying--and sometimes failing--in drug court.

It shows women becoming prostitutes in order to buy drugs.

And it highlights the efforts of three other women--a fire chief, a judge and a minister--to change things.

"It depicted the drug problem in Huntington, West Virginia, through the eyes of three women who are on the front lines of that fight," said Ihlenfeld.

The documentary crew rode along with Fire Chief Jan Rader.

"They went with her to overdose calls, over and over, and they showed what an overdose looks like," he noted.

They showed first responders administering Narcan, then talking with the people they brought back from the brink of death.

"It also showed how the drug courts work, and you have a judge who is very fair but very firm," he said.

Because it was shot in West Virginia, Ihlenfeld said it shows scenes like those that happen in Wheeling and all over the Ohio Valley.

"It painted a very realistic portrait of what the drug problem is like in Appalachia," he said.

On the other hand, he said other dramas, series and films depict the drug business as exciting, and they glorify drug lords like El Chapo.

"I don't think it sends the right message about the problem," said Ihlehfeld. "The problem is real. It's happening right here in our neighborhoods in the Ohio Valley. And to glorify or to put someone up on a pedestal who has done so much damage to our country, I think sends the wrong message."

Conversely, in the documentary "Heroin(e)," Ihlenfeld said you see a man who was brought back from an overdose who goes on to become part of the recovery community, and now he helps others.