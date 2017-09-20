New Fire Hydrants to be Installed in Bellaire

Bellaire has until December 1st to install the last 22 of their new fire hydrants, under the terms of their grant.

So they're stepping up their schedule, and are planning to install three hydrants a week.

Residents need to beware of holes being dug, and even some nighttime water service interruptions.

Bellaire Village Administrator, Scott Porter said, "We are gonna be having some holes dug, we're gonna prep the areas hopefully five hydrants at a time where we expose everything we need to do so we can come in on the night shift and do the replacements with as little disruption as possible for the folks where we actually have to turn the water off to do the replacements."

For years, fighting fires was complicated by non-working hydrants, and in 2015, the village's insurance rating was downgraded from a four to a nine after inspectors saw broken hydrants and low water pressure.

But now, they say five new hydrants have already been installed, 23 others have been repaired, and by December 1st, they will have 256 working hydrants in Bellaire.