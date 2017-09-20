Being a woman in the police field is challenging, but that doesn't stop Sergeant Brittany Earnest.

It's easy to see how Brittany's inner strength earns her respect not only in town brings us her story as her Honor the Badge series continues.

Moundsville Police Sergeant, Brittany Earnest said, "I'm not going to say that it's not different being a female in a male dominated job, because everyone knows that it is, but I think that I handle it very well, I've never let it stop me from doing anything."

Overcoming challenges is nothing new to Brittany who says her childhood was not easy.

"A lot of times we make bad choices and we make and it's just because sometimes the easiest path is not the best one, and I think that I saw that in my family and I knew that was not the route that I was going to take," said Earnest.

Her background makes her stronger mentally and on the job, and a leader at the department, serving as a former resource officer, shift supervisor, and working towards her masters in criminology; she says she doesn't want to accept the status quo from the people she grew up with.

Earnest also said, "So, I might be harder on them because of that because you know I want them to strive to be better rather than accepting where they are is where they have to be."

During the long hours and tough calls there's one thing that keeps her going, her son, Dalton.

"I want him to be proud of me so, at this point, I just, I want to be a good influence in his life, I want to be someone that he looks up to, I want to be someone that he thinks is good, and I want him to take that from me," explained Earnest.

She wears the pride of her job on her sleeve everyday, and at the end of the day she says it's the people that make her a better officer.

"It's my hometown, I'm just very proud of this job, not just of myself but anybody that does this job at any level."

She is working on her certification for becoming a law enforcement trainer in Moundsville as well.