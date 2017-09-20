Stolen Guns Bartered in Clarksburg

As the officer got out of his car, he saw two guns fly out of the drivers side window while both of his hands were still outside of the car.

Federal authorities have accused a dozen people in Clarksburg of bartering stolen guns for drugs, and 17 others with distributing methamphetamines over the past two years.

Indictments unsealed Wednesday follow a joint investigation in Upshur County in the north central region of the state that included local and state police and deputies, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Nearly half the defendants are from Buckhannon, and they range in age from 18 to 55.

ATF special agent Stuart Lowrey says the roundup came from investigating the group that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and illegally acquired, used and sold guns as part of that.

Indictments handed up Sept. 6 cite at least 21 guns involved, mostly rifles.

