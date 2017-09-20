Mother of Child Who Died in a Hot Car Not Charged

A 15th month old girl from southwest Ohio, died after her mother left her inside a car in a nearby office, will not be charged with the death of her daughter.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Wednesday that Sofia Aveiro's mother made a "horrible mistake." But he said there's no evidence she acted with the "heedless indifference" required by law for charges.

Procter & Gamble employee Karen Osorio-Martinez found her daughter motionless on August 23rd in the parking lot of P&G offices in Mason.

She made a frantic 911 call, saying her daughter was dead.



Fornshell says the child died of hyperthermia.



He says the mother was late for work and forgot she hadn't dropped Sofia at day care.

