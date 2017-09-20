Critical Shortage of Corrections Officers Continues to Worsen

Jails across West Virginia now face a critical shortage of corrections officers and the problem is only getting worse.

When state lawmakers met for their interim sessions at the Capitol this week, many were surprised to hear of the state's critical problem within the department of corrections.

Right now there are 500 vacancies for corrections officers in the Mountain State, and despite a $1 an hour pay raise this year, West Virginia has much lower pay than our five neighboring states, and because of that many officers the state pays to train, eventually leave for better jobs.

Delegate, Rodney Miller, (D) Boone County, said, "We are losing, a high-turnover rate. Once we get correctional officers and jail officials that are trained, they are leaving, going across our borders to going to the federal system for higher paying jobs."

State Senator, Greg Boso, (R) Nicolas County, said, "When our corrections officers are living on Medicaid and living on SNAP benefits and things like that, it's dire. And we are at a point where we just have to deal with it."

Some members of the legislature say the issue is so critical it can't wait until the regular legislative session in January; they want Governor Justice to call a special session this fall.

