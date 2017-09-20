Contestants for King Pumpkin to Weigh in at Barnsville Pumpkin Festival

An exciting night in Belmont County as the contestants for King Pumpkin are weighed in at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival!

As long as you were in line by 9 p.m. you were eligible to weigh in your pumpkin!

The festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a ribbon cutting and continues throughout the weekend.

There are plenty of activities to do such as rides, plenty of food, shopping, contests, and live entertainment.

News 7 will be live from the festival tomorrow night to kick off the fall season!

Stick with us for the results of this year's contest!