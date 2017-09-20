Contestants for King Pumpkin to Weigh in at Barnsville Pumpkin Festival

Contestants for King Pumpkin to Weigh in at Barnsville Pumpkin F - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

An exciting night in Belmont County as the contestants for King Pumpkin are weighed in at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival! 

As long as you were in line by 9 p.m. you were eligible to weigh in your pumpkin!

The festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a ribbon cutting and continues throughout the weekend.

There are plenty of activities to do such as rides, plenty of food, shopping, contests, and live entertainment.

News 7 will be live from the festival tomorrow night to kick off the fall season! 

 Stick with us for the results of this year's contest! 

