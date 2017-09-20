West Virginia Governor Hosts Town Hall Meetings on 'Roads to Prosperity'

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been standing behind his road bond initiative since the campaign trail last year and with an upcoming special election just for the measure, the governor made stops here in the Ohio Valley to hear questions and concerns.

"Won't it be the greatest day in the world in West Virginia, West Virginia, to have more jobs than we have people to fill the jobs," said Governor Jim Justice.

The first stop on his 'Road to Prosperity' tour was Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay. Dozens of people from Ohio County stopped by to hear what the governor had to say, "We don't want to cannibalize all of the roads in the district, because all of our focus has to be directed to I-70, so hopefully it will be a good public-private partnership and we can work successfully, and I hope everything the governor is saying will come true," said Delegate Erikka Storch.

After making his case in Ohio County, Governor Justice headed north to talk to and hear from the people in the northern panhandle at the Millsop Community Center, "Governor, my question to you is, how by voting for this bond issue, how is this going to improve the roads we currently have," said Brooke County Commissioner, Tim Ennis.

Governor Justice replied, "All the buckets, you already have already legislatively passed that you're paying for right now, where is your money going to go with a 'no' vote? With a 'yes' vote it's got to go to the roads."

One major topic that has had people in our area on the fence is the idea of placing tolls on Interstate 70 in Ohio County, but that doesn't seem to even be a plausible idea under current bill language, "It's wonderful to be able to give an educational component to everything. Dismiss all the smoke and mirrors about taxes, it's not going to happen. Dismiss all the thing about tolling, it's not going to happen," Governor Justice added.

Another major selling point has to do with the creation of jobs in our area, that is something the Governor stands behind, "I guess what I would like from you is that you will put something together the HHS and Workforce West Virginia to prepare these people and start now." said an event attendee.

People here want to make sure those jobs go to people of the Ohio Valley, "It's going to take time to grow us and we're going to have to have a commitment to fill these jobs with West Virginia, as best as we possibly can," Governor Justice Concluded.