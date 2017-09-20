Boy with Severe Hemophilia Gifted a Pool

Some boys and girls aren't able to play regular sports due to certain disorders.

In this case, Jaxson Baker can't play any contact sports, so he swims, and A Special Wish Foundation helped make it a little easier.

He's 3-years-old, spirited, and has severe Type A Hemophilia, which means, "He bruises very easily, and if there's overuse of joints could have spontaneous joint bleeds," said his mother Kelly Baker. "So, swimming actually keeps his joints healthy, and he absolutely loves swimming. He always talks about swimming, going to the pool."

Now, going to the pool is a lot easier for Jaxson, thanks to A Special Wish Foundation. The organization surprised Jaxson with his very own swimming pool, and he could not wait to jump in. His family, well, they love it.

This is the moment @SpecialWishOV & his family revealed the pool to Jaxson. I've got the full story tonight on @WTRF7News at 10 and 11 pic.twitter.com/eGV6NCyeUF — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) September 21, 2017

"We were overwhelmed," Kelly said. "We didn't really know how to react just because we really weren't expecting it."

For the people at A Special Wish Foundation doing this for Jaxson and his family was an easy choice.

"To me it's really a no-brainer. We just want to sparkle some joy to them, and just do something that makes them forget about what they're going through, even if it's for a moment. So, as soon as we saw the wish we said yes," said A Special Wish Foundation - Ohio Valley Executive Director Alicia Freeman.

As for how Jaxson feels about his new pool.

"Oh, I think he loves it," Kelly said. "I think we'll be spending the rest of these 80 degrees weather days here."

"Let's hope for a lot more of those, we'll be out here till it snows," said his father Josh Baker

Jaxson has just one little message for A Special Wish Foundation, "Thank you."

A Special Wish Foundation received Jaxson's wish for a pool on July 7th, and it was brought to his home Tuesday before being revealed to him Wednesday, and the process went swimmingly.