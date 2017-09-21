King Pumpkin Sets New Ohio State Record - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

King Pumpkin Sets New Ohio State Record

Posted:

A new Ohio State record was set last night at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival for the king pumpkin weigh-in. A big congrats to Todd and Donna Skinner of Barnesville for their 2,150 pound pumpkin!

Weigh-ins started around 6 p.m. Wednesday and wrapped up at 9 p.m. 2nd place went to Andrew Mosher  from Lakeville, Ohio with a 1,568 pound pumpkin and third place to Todd Cotterman from Michigan for a 1,512 pound pumpkin.

The official opening ceremonies and ribbon cutting are scheduled to begin at 5  p.m. Thursday, but there are events all day long.

The festival runs all weekend, check out barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com for details and check them out on Facebook.

