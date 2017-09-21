Wheeling Jesuit Named Best ‘Hidden Gem’ in West Virginia for Third Straight Year

Exciting news for Wheeling Jesuit University as they have been named a Hidden Gem institution in the Mountain State by College Raptor Inc.

WJU was chosen by the college ranking service as a Hidden Northeast Gem this year as well. This marks the third year Wheeling Jesuit has been chosen the top institution in West Virginia by College Raptor Inc.

The selection recognizes WJU as one of the best colleges in the country, based on a combination of factors, including number of applications received, graduation rates, campus diversity, endowment per student, and more.

“Wheeling Jesuit University is truly a hidden gem in the state of West Virginia and across the country. Our dedicated faculty educates young men and women in their chosen fields, and encourages these students to live out our mission to serve and be leaders in their communities once they graduate ,” said Dr. Debra Townsley, WJU President.

College Raptor’s Hidden Gems began in tandem with its Best Colleges Rankings four years ago, in an attempt to better represent an overall assessment of the health and quality of a college. To that end, College Raptor’s ranking comprises a number of specific factors that are then combined into a single weighted score, which determines a college’s overall rank.

“We assemble these Hidden Gem lists to showcase lesser-known colleges, and to empower prospective students and parents to discover schools they might not have considered. We highlight institutions like WJU, because they go beyond academic excellence and invest in an environment that provides the best educational outcomes for their students. They deserve the spotlight” said Bill Staib, College Raptor’s CEO.

WJU also was selected as a Hidden Northeast Gem, a ranking which highlights b eautiful landscapes, bountiful industry, and storied history which fill the Northeastern region of the United States. It is an area chock-full of well-known colleges and universities, and the following Hidden Gems deserve some of that attention.