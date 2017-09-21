The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and The Roberts Group, 25 E. Pine St., Zionsville, IN 46077 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant a...
