The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes

The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes

Posted: Updated:

Come on Down! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling this February! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29th, but you have a chance to win tickets before then. Enter the Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2 tickets to the show! The Sweepstakes runs from Monday, September 25th through Thursday, September 28th. See Official Rules for details.

  • The Price Is Right Live SweepstakesThe Price Is Right Live SweepstakesMore>>

  • The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes Official Rules

    The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes Official Rules

    The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes Official Rules

    Sunday, September 24 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-09-24 23:00:13 GMT

    The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and The Roberts Group, 25 E. Pine St., Zionsville, IN 46077 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant a...

    The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This The Price Is Right Live Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and The Roberts Group, 25 E. Pine St., Zionsville, IN 46077 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant a...

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.