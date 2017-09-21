Man Sentenced After 2014 Bank Robbery

Vance Lawrence Burns, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced to 48 months incarceration for robbing an Ohio County bank, Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen announced.

Burns, age 57, pled guilty to one count of “Bank Robbery” in July 2017. Burns admitted to robbing the United Bank in Bethlehem in April 2014, taking $3,202.00.

Burns was also ordered to pay $3,202 in restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Frederick. P Stamp. Jr. presided.