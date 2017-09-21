U.S. Congressman McKinley Weighs In On Self-Driving Cars

The future is here as the private sector is coming closer to creating a self-driving vehicle. U.S. Congressman David McKinley said this kind of technology could reduce 90% of accidents on the highway.

Congressman McKinley said his goal is to make sure West Virginia is not left behind, but rather at the fore front of this innovation. Congressman McKinley explains the House Bill 3388 also known as the Self-Drive Act, is working to allow this type of technology in all states.

He said these kinds of cars are especially helpful for the elderly, disabled, people without cars and in rural areas like West Virginia.

Congressman McKinley said this type of innovation is coming, your car might already have a part of this technology inside with backup protection, lane drift alerts and predictive stopping.

He said self-driving technology is allowing these cars take 600 pictures a minute to visualize what it's around, sense terrain, and more. As for the impact it will have on the state, the rural roads could be a good training ground for these types of cars, and WVU is a front runner for research.

"I saw some cards being exchanged between Ford and Tesla with the WVU staff to be able to talk more about that. But it's research, what about that, what about training, we have professors there that are teaching artificial intelligence, that's crucial in these automobiles we had people from the transportation branch at engineering they were there for it, they wanted to hear about it," said McKinley.

McKinley said a way to prepare our students for the future in West Virginia is by continued focus in STEM education. He said the bill passed unanimously in the House, showing there is good bipartisan work being done at the Capitol.

The Congressman said he hopes the vehicles lower insurance premiums and make the roadways more safe.