Council Considering Charging To Use Heritage Port

Wheeling City Council considering generating some money by charging a small fee to use one of downtown's most popular locations.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said Heritage Port is 20 years old and starting to show its age. If the city implemented a small fee to use that property, they could make some extra money for upgrades to the river front.

Thalman said most cities charge to use a property like that, but Wheeling does not. Council is discussing the issue, but has not made any decisions on the fee, or when that would go into effect.

We'll keep you updated.