Shots Fired In Gas Station Parking Lot in Bellaire

In Bellaire, police have a person of interest but no one in custody in a shots-fired incident Wednesday night. Witnesses reported the shots at 10:30 p.m., in the Circle K parking lot.

Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said they recovered several 9 millimeter casings from the scene. Several people were questioned, no one has been arrested at this point.

Chief Kovalyk said they are waiting for surveillance video from Circle K, but said the suspects have a history of run-ins with the law.

We'll keep you updated.