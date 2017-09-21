Brown Announces Federal Funds to Support and Protect Firefighters in Jefferson County.

Ohio's United States Senator Sherrod Brown announced that three Jefferson County fire departments will receive federal grants. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the following for Operations and Safety through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program:



$99,824 to Rayland Volunteer Fire Department

$8,000 to the Tiltonsville Volunteer Fire Department

$63,273 to Unionport Fire and Rescue



"Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families," said Brown. "We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities in Jefferson County have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards."



The AFG program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. The program provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications, and other supplies that protect firefighters and first-responders in moments of crisis. Grants are awarded to fire department-based and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG Program. More information about the AFG program can be found here.



Interested fire departments can contact Brown's grant coordinator to receive information about federal grant opportunities by clicking here.