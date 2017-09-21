West Liberty University Reviving Marching Band

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) - West Liberty University is reviving its marching band after state budget cuts forced it to be put on hiatus in March 2016.



University President Stephen Greiner announced Thursday that the band plans to return next fall.



Greiner says in a news release that even though the school is still experiencing budget cuts, "we have found a way to bring the band back." The statement wasn't more specific. It says the school will now search for a new director of bands.



West Liberty is a four-year public college about 55 miles southwest of Pittsburgh and has an enrollment of about 2,300 students.

