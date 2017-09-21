OSHP Patrols School Zones: Finds Some Drivers Aren't Behaving Well

National School Bus Safety Week kicks off in just a few weeks.

But before that happens, police wanted to know how drivers were behaving in the zones your children walk or ride to school every day.

So for the past three days, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Jefferson and Belmont counties have been patrolling different districts.

They handed out 14 tickets in just those three days, and most of those were for speed.

Lt. Joe Fetty says some drivers were even going 55 plus in a 20, which has him concerned.

"It's very important to drive safe through the school zones because you have buses with children that are going at slow speeds. So, we just wanted to get some awareness going this week," Fetty said.

Lt. Fetty confirmed, during that time, officials found no violations with the buses they followed.