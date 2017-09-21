Local Schools Have The Chance To Win $7,000

One local car dealership is fighting against distracted driving, and they're getting students involved through a contest.

So, until the end of October, schools can compete to win $7,000 dollars.

All it takes is for students to take the pledge to be a safe teen driver, which means putting down the cell phone.

Whiteside Chevrolet's General Manager Ted Showalter knows texting and driving is a major problem around the world, but it's also something dear to his heart.

He said he doesn't want to see the Ohio Valley lose another teen.

"My family has personally experienced that. All it takes is keeping focused on the road and not texting. If you have a phone call or you want to text, pull over. Take that extra two minutes, three minutes to pull over. It's just not worth losing a life over," Showalter said.

Showalter said it's easy to get involved in the contest.

You simply log onto the website OHSAFEDRIVER.com, vote for your school and take the pledge.

The second place winner will also win a prize of $2,000.