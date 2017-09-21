60 Permanent Jobs Are Headed To The Ohio Valley

On Thursday, Bidell Gas Compression held their grand opening in Weirton, which means good things are coming to the Ohio Valley.

Bidell, a company out of Canada, has invested 4 million dollars into their first U.S. based plant right here in Weirton.

Officials said 60 permanent jobs are to follow, but it doesn't just stop there.

BDC Executive Director Pat Ford said the projected numbers show over 100 permanent jobs could be in the near future.

"What they've been able to do is transform this facility into a powerhouse of a manufacturing operation, and what you'll see is these operations are going to be sustaining an industry that's probably going to last well over 30 years. So, we're excited," Ford said.

Dozens of people were in attendance for the open house, eager to see the facility's potential.

Stick with 7News for details on Bidell's next steps.