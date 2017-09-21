Belmont County Health Department Urges People To Get Their Flu Shot Now

Flu season officially starts in late October or early November.

The Belmont County Health Department already has a good supply of vaccine on hand, and they recommend people get the shot, the sooner the better.

They say it takes about two weeks for your immunity to kick in after getting the shot.

And it's better than suffering the aches, fever, cough, sore throat, headache and tiredness that the flu can bring.

And for elderly or handicapped individuals, instead of you going to the health department, the health department can come to you.

"We have been doing home visits for home bound individuals in Belmont County for several years," said Linda Mehl, nursing director of the health department. "So if someone's interested in us coming to do a flu shot for themselves or a family member who cannot get out, they can schedule an appointment. Just call the health department."

The number to call is (740) 695-1202.

The CDC suggests getting the shot before the end of October.

Children under the age of nine who have never gotten the shot before will need to get two shots, four weeks apart.

They say the peak flu season is actually January and February.

They say the shot costs $29, but they accept Medicare, Medicaid and most types of insurance.