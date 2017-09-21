Vandals Target Ohio Historical Landmark

Police in Bellaire are investigating after a plaque marking the Great Stone Viaduct as state Historical Landmark was vandalized.

According to Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, vandals ripped the marker off of the pole it was on the 3100 block of Union Street.

The plaque was erected in 1997 after the village received a grant to make it a possibility. It's estimated that it will cost $2,700 to repair the plaque and police urge anyone with information about who may have done this to call the Bellaire Police Department at 740-676-3366.

You can also call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312, your call will remain anonymous.