Medical Professionals Discuss Drug Issue

The message at Thursday's Ohio and Belmont County Medical Society's meeting was simple; the drug epidemic is no longer just an inner-city issue, but now it's affecting everyone.

One former DEA Agent and a Federal Judge spoke to the medical societies about the dangers of prescribing drugs to patients because most drug addicts start by taking pills.

They weren't blaming the doctors for this issue, but they wanted to bring more awareness because the medical professionals are "in a position that's almost unwinnable for them."

"We want them to be very careful when they prescribe them, to make sure they tell the patient what the outcome could be, and check on them very carefully," said retired DEA Agent in charge of NY Robert Stutman. "It's for the patients good."

Stutman tells me 60,000 Americans die each year just from drug overdoses alone. At one point during his speech he also pointed out that this is important after he's seen people go into emergency rooms for OD's then be sent out with opiates for other issues, and later dying from another overdose.

That event took place at the Belmont Hills Country Club.