Ribbon Cut for 54th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

The first night of the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival was well attended as the ribbon was cut Thursday evening.

It was a hot kickoff to the fall tradition, with temperatures in the upper 80's, but that didn't stop the crowds from coming out and enjoying the opening night of the 54th annual event.

There is plenty of food, a lot of rides to choose from, and of course giant pumpkins as soon as you enter the main street.

Year after year, the event brings huge crowds to the little town in Belmont County. Many of them want to see and take pictures with the "King Pumpkin."

This year, Todd and Donna Skinner's first place pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 2,150 pounds, breaking the Ohio state record!

But what is the secret behind growing this giant gourd? For one, Todd said it takes many, many hours of work.

"The key to it is number one: genetic. You have got to have the genetic seeds to do it. You've got to have balanced nutrients in the soil, keep the soil moist- not wet, not dry, and several hours of care every day, looking over everything and checking everything out," he said.

There is plenty on the schedule over the weekend, including a pumpkin patch, live music, a parade on Saturday featuring the Festival queen, princess and mini miss, and an antique car show on Sunday.

Lilly Welch of Barnesville said she enjoys coming out every year. "Well it's like a town tradition and there are tons of rides everywhere, and the funnel cakes are amazing," she said.

If you like pumpkin pie, pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin donuts, or you just want to pick out a pumpkin of your own, it's a great weekend to head to Barnesville!

A full list of events can be found at BanresvillePumpkinFestival.com.