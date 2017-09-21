Join us for American Heart Association Heart Walk

Heart disease and stroke claim the lives of thousands of people in our region each year.

This Saturday, you can join us as we raise money and awareness to help fight back. The American Heart Association Heart Walk registration is at 9 and the walk starts at 10 at Wheeling's Heritage Port.

Why do we walk? Life is why. If you know someone affected you should come out and share your story with us.

7News is a proud sponsor of this event and Tate Blanchard will be the emcee.