Exciting Playground Updates Across The City of Wheeling

If you have kids you've probably noticed some exciting updates popping up across the city. Playgrounds that haven't been updated in decades aren't just getting a fresh coat of paint, they're getting fully re-modeled.

Looking at the old Jensen Playground on Wheeling Island, it's full of rust, plywood, and chipped paint. "So, over on Jensen that's probably, 30, 34 years old," said Mestrovic.

Now, just across the street sits an all new playground, funded by the Community Development Block Grant, which Jesse Mestrovic said is up to safety standards and gives the neighborhood a facelift.

"Next year we're trying to put a basketball court, a multipurpose court, at the current old playground site," said Mestrovic.

Mestrovic said he wants to install a basketball court where the old playground sits, tennis courts, picnic tables, mulch and grass.

Here, on the situated on the back channel of the Ohio River it would be great to add a non-motorized launch for canoes and kayaks," said Mestrovic.

CDBG also funded 25th Street Park, Wilson in North Wheeling, Grandvue in East Wheeling totaling $143,000.Those parks will all open next week.

Bridge Park, Patterson and Mozart have just been approved to be funded by the City of Wheeling for a total of $89,941.17.

"Currently we have operations installing a tile apparatus that will give a facelift to a tennis courts in South Wheeling at Polaski Field," said Mestrovic.

Jesse said he gets positive feedback on Facebook, but does hear complaints about after hours activity. He said if you see any suspicious activity at the parks, call the Wheeling Police.

"It's interesting people are speaking up that this playground needs help, the best thing we can do to really get them all together, if we can instill some community activism and work together and lets pick a day a volunteer day and we all work together," said Mestrovic.

Jesse said he hopes people take pride in their new equipment, and said there's even more to come.

"We plan to pave from Warwood School south about a mile to enhance the trail, Wheeling Heritage Trail, we also just finished the disc golf course on the marina, and we're wrapping up the final things with the dog park as well, so it's exciting," said Mestrovic.

Mestrovic said he's even reached out to Wheeling Island Casino about a fitness walk and using Jensen as the trailhead.