Early Voting Opens in West Virginia

Early voting for a bond that could give Ohio County over $196 million to repair their interstates and roadways began Friday.

The Road Bond referendum presented by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is a $1.6 billion deal spread out through all of the Mountain State. As of 1 p.m. Friday the Ohio County Courthouse had 42 voters already take part.

The early voting goes through Wednesday October 4th, then people can cast ballots at their local precinct on Saturday October 7th.