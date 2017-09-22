People Stand Against Graham-Cassidy Bill

The newest proposed Healthcare repeal bill is starting to compile more skeptics, than supporters including Republican Senator John McCain who came out against the Graham-Cassidy bill earlier today.

Also, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Rev. Michael J. Bransfield released a statement saying legislators need to stop pursuing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, but to fix the problems in a "bipartisan way."

The Director of the Catholic Conference of West Virginia, Brian O' Donnell, agrees with the Bishop, and says overall this bill needs to go.

"This is not fulfill moral criteria; it's a really bad bill morally," said O' Donnell I'm really shocked that you'll find insurance organizations, alliances and so forth coming out against it. They don't see how this bill works, that's their problem."

O'Donnell continued to say faith organizations are very concerned with making sure low-income communities aren't left out to dry, but with this bill he believes they will be negatively affected due to the proposed Medicaid cut.