Bellaire Police Searching for Vandal Suspect

Police in Bellaire are still searching for the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an Historical Landmark Marker.

According to Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, a plaque marking the Great Stone Viaduct as a state Historical Landmark, was ripped off of the pole it was on.

The plaque was erected in 1997 after the village received a grant to make it a possibility.

It's estimated that it will cost $2,700 to repair the plaque.

If you have any information on who is responsible you are asked to call Bellaire Police, or you can call our Lauttamus Security Crimefighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

All calls will remain confidential.