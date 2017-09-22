Deer Disease Has Hit Local Counties

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say the deer population in eight counties across the state, are dying from a bleeding disease, and our local counties are on the list.

Deer have died from the extensive bleeding disease in Ohio, Marshall, Brooke, and Hancock Counties according to DNR officials.

The DNR says it is not contagious to humans, and the disease should die off once the cold weather arrives.

The disease has also been confirmed this year in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Landowners and hunters are urged to report sick or dead deer to their nearest DNR district office.