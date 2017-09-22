New Children's Room to Open in Marshall County

It's a brand new city right in the heart of Marshall County, and the best part, it's just for kids.

Starting this Sunday children in the Moundsville area can literally slide right into the giant ball pit at Kidz City in the Ash Avenue Church of God.

The Church recently renovated it's entire basement area into an actual town with a Main Street Area that includes a fire house,snack shop, and movie theatre.

There is also a City Hall where they teach Bible lessons and serve refreshments.

Ash Avenue Church of God, Donna Clark, said, " Children are important here at Ash Avenue and we wanted to find a great way to get them involved and excited and engaged so we created this space where they can come in and learn about God."

"Children need to know that they are loved. They need to know that they are valued. We know that God loves them, So we here at Ash Avenue, we wanted to let them know. So this is a kid focused, kid friendly place. So kids are going to have a lot of fun and know that Jesus loves them," said Ash Avenue Church of God, Reverend, C.J. Plogger,

Pastor Plogger says that Kidz City is free and all children are welcome.

It's open every Sunday morning from 9:45 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.