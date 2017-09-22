This weekend nearly one million walkers from all across the country will be lacing up their shoes to join in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

That includes hundreds right here in the Friendly City. The 2017 Ohio Valley Heart Walk will take place this Saturday at Heritage port.

The walk is to raise money and awareness for the nations number one and number five killers.

There will be information available as well as activities for kids including a fun run.

President& CEO WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Dr. David Hess, "Many people are not aware that a third of the causes of death in the state of West Virginia are from heart disease and stroke. This is an incredible important cause and it should cause everybody to come out and support the cause."

Check in is at 9:00 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

I am proud to be the emcee of the walk this year and WTRF is the media sponsor.

For more information you can go to the American Heart Association's facebook page.