Woman Charged in Arson of Neighbor's Home Where 3 Firefighters Got Injured

Authorities have charged a woman in the arson of a neighbor's house in Pennsylvania that led to three injuries to firefighters.

Laurel Lee Womack, (48), is charged with arson, aggravated assault and causing a catastrophe in Tuesday's blaze in Monessen.

Allegedly, she told investigators that a man who had stolen a television asked her to "blaze" the house.

No one else has been charged.

One firefighter was burned after falling through holes in the floor, another was bruised after the porch roof fell on him, and a third injured his shoulder pulling the roof off his colleague.

Womack remains in Westmoreland County prison; court documents don't list a defense attorney and a listed number for her couldn't be found Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.